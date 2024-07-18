Hyderabad Monsoon races from July 22

The Hyderabad Monsoon races will commence on July 22 and will conclude on October 29, according to a press release issued by the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC). The total advertised stakes money for the 26 race-days season is ₹13,85,20,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 24 ‘A licensed and 16 ‘B’ licensed Trainers at the HRC along with 36 licensed jockeys and apprentice jockeys. 608 horses are also stationed at HRC.

Important races: K. Mahipathi Rao Memorial Golconda Juvenile Million (Aug. 11), Nizam’s Gold Cup (Aug. 18), Governor’s Cup (Aug. 25), Coromandel Gromor Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes (Aug. 26), Y. Shanker Rao Memorial Deccan Colts Championship Stakes (Sept. 8), President Of India Gold Cup (Sept. 15), RACE2WIN.COM Deccan Derby (Oct. 2), and Golconda St. Leger (Oct. 28)

Racing dates: July: 22 & 29; August: 3, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 & 26; September: 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23 & 28; October: 2, 7, 14, 20, 21, 28 & 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.