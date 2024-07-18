GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad Monsoon races from July 22

Published - July 18, 2024 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Vinayak M. Zodge

The Hyderabad Monsoon races will commence on July 22 and will conclude on October 29, according to a press release issued by the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC). The total advertised stakes money for the 26 race-days season is ₹13,85,20,000.

There are 24 ‘A licensed and 16 ‘B’ licensed Trainers at the HRC along with 36 licensed jockeys and apprentice jockeys. 608 horses are also stationed at HRC.

Important races: K. Mahipathi Rao Memorial Golconda Juvenile Million (Aug. 11), Nizam’s Gold Cup (Aug. 18), Governor’s Cup (Aug. 25), Coromandel Gromor Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes (Aug. 26), Y. Shanker Rao Memorial Deccan Colts Championship Stakes (Sept. 8), President Of India Gold Cup (Sept. 15), RACE2WIN.COM Deccan Derby (Oct. 2), and Golconda St. Leger (Oct. 28)

Racing dates: July: 22 & 29; August: 3, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 & 26; September: 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23 & 28; October: 2, 7, 14, 20, 21, 28 & 29.

