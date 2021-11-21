The Stewards of Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) have resolved to postpone the races to be held on Monday (Nov. 22) to Wednesday (Nov. 24) due to inclement weather and non conducive underfoot conditions. The same card will hold good.
Hyderabad Monday races postponed to Wednesday
Hyderabad: ,
November 21, 2021 17:41 IST
