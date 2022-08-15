Lifes Song should repeat in main event

The four-year-old filly Lifes Song, who won well in her last start, should repeat in the Independence Cup, the chief event of Monday’s (Aug. 15) races here.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. DONCASTER PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 2.10 p.m.: 1. City Cruise (9) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Milton Keynes (8) B. Nikhil 56, 3. My Way Or Highway (10) Mohit Singh 56, 4. Resurgence (1) Surya Prakash 56, 5. Shubhrak (3) Mukesh Kumar 56, 6. Wind Sprite (7) Kuldeep Singh 56, 7. Lights On (5) Aneel 54.5, 8. This Is Me (6) P. Vikram 54.5, 9. Tiger Mountain (4) A.A. Vikrant 54.5 and 10. Yaletown (2) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. YALETOWN, 2. RESURGENCE, 3. WIND SPRITE

2. KAMAREDDY PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.45: 1. Isra (1) Aneel 60, 2. Ice Berry (6) R.S. Jodha 59.5, 3. Mireya (2) D.S. Deora 59, 4. Muaser (3) Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 5. Gurbaaz (5) Kuldeep Singh 53.5, 6. Ashwa Migsun (4) B.R. Kumar 52.5 and 7. Starwalt (7) Akshay Kumar 52.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. ICE BERRY, 2. STARWALT, 3. MIREYA

3. ANANTHAGIRI HILLS PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.15: 1. Siyavash (4) Abhay Singh 60.5, 2. Salisbury (1) Afroz Khan 57, 3. Indian Temple (10) Mohit Singh 56, 4. Quality Warrior (3) Akshay Kumar 55, 5. Black Onyx (5) D.S. Deora 54.5, 6. Blazing Jupiter (8) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 7. New Hustle (2) B. Nikhil 51, 8. Ashwa Pushkin (6) Santosh Raj 50.5, 9. Smolensk (7) P. Sai Kumar 50 and 10. Space Time (9) P. Gaddam 50.

1. BLACK ONYX, 2. QUALITY WARRIOR, 3. SALISBURY

4. DEVARAKONDA PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.45: 1. Lamha (5) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Aerial Combat (6) Khurshad Alam 54.5, 3. Galwan (1) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 4. Char Ek Char (7) Ishwar Singh 53.5, 5. Miss Marvellous (4) Afroz Khan 53.5, 6. Pacific Command (2) Rafique Sk. 53.5 and 7. Beauty Flame (3) B. Nikhil 53.

1. GALWAN, 2. LAMHA, 3. MISS MARVELLOUS

5. INDEPENDENCE CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 4.15: 1. Blue Origin (7) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Kingston (1) Kuldeep Singh 59.5, 3. Amyra (3) Afroz Khan 58, 4. Lifes Song (10) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 5. Palomar (9) Ajeeth Kumar 56.5, 6. General Atlantic (2) B. Nikhil 53.5, 7. Angelita (5) B.R. Kumar 52.5, 8. Morior Invictus (8) Ishwar Singh 52.5, 9. Gusty Note (6) P. Gaddam 51.5 and 10. Sandown Park (4) Md. Ismail 51.5.

1. LIFES SONG, 2. BLUE ORIGIN, 3. KINGSTON

6. THREE WISHES PLATE (1,100m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III) — 4.45: 1. Battle Ready (2) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Golden Forza (3) Kuldeep Singh 60, 3. Inside Story (5) R.S. Jodha 60, 4. N R I Secret (10) Santosh Raj 59.5, 5. Lifetime (9) Surya Prakash 59, 6. Charmer (1) Nakhat Singh 58.5, 7. Choice Of Diamond (6) Aneel 58.5, 8. Healthandhappiness (8) D.S. Deora 56.5, 9. Open Affair (7) Mohit Singh 56.5 and 10. Good Tidings (4) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. GOOD TIDINGS, 2. GOLDEN FORZA, 3. BATTLE READY

Day’s Best: LIFES SONG

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.