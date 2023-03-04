Hunting Goddess thunders to victory in the Sprinters’ Cup

March 04, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - BENGALURU:

One could not have asked for more from the first day of the Invitation Weekend.

The Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters Cup became an all-Mumbai affair, with the 5-year-old bay Hunting Goddess hunting down the 8-year-old Iron Age in the last 100 metres to win by a shade over a length.

The got-abroad daughter of Territories out of Regency, trained by Pesi Shroff, was ridden with aplomb by P.S. Chouhan. The winner is owned by Mr. and Mrs Shirke, the Dhunjibhoys and Darashah Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd.

The Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Memorial Stayers Cup produced one of the most exciting finishes ever witnessed on the Bangalore Turf.

Three horses went past the post locked together in mortal combat. A mere head separated them and what a moment it was for the winner My Opinion. Aged eight, he’s still a force to reckon with.

Owned by the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy of Chettiar Charitable Trust, the oldest horse in the line-up got his elegant head in front of long-time leader Arc De Triomphe with the 4-year-old Success an identical distance behind in third.

Trained by Chennai-based B.Suresh, the got abroad son of Dialed In was given an absolutely brilliant ride by jockey Y.S. Srinath, who at 47 was probably the oldest jockey in the race.

It was a day to remember for Chouhan as won three races on the day.

The results:

1. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB MILLION: CYRENIUS (A. Sandesh) 1, Aquamatic (S. Saqlain) 2, Foi (Bhawani Singh) 3 and Limited Edition (Mustakim Alam) 4. Not run: Divine Blessings and Capriati. 4-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 25.43s. ₹16 (w), 12, 17 and 17 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 38, FP: 58, Q: 56, Trinella: 334, Exacta: 3,563. Favourite: Cyrenius. Owners: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram & Mr. P.J. Vazifdar. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

2. MADRAS RACE CLUB MILLION: SANTORINO (S. John) 1, Rue St Honore (Neeraj Rawal) 2, Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor) 3 and Golden Time (S. Saqlain) 4. 4-1/2, 1/2 and 3/4. 2m, 05.91s. ₹21 (w), 12, 29 and 14 (p), SHP: 92, THP: 51, FP: 406, Q: 325, Trinella: 1,826, Exacta: 22,954. Favourite: Santorino. Owners: Mr. Santhosh G, Mr. Francis Arun Kumar, Mr. Nirmal Singh & Mr. Mohd. Javeed Ghatala. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

3. COROMANDEL GROMOR JUVENILE MILLION: FAST PACE (P.S. Chouhan) 1, She Can (Akshay Kumar) 2, Golden Peaks (I. Chisty) 3 and Moonlight Queen (S. Saqlain) 4. 3-1/4, 2-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 12.97s. ₹32 (w), 15, 10 and 11 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 44, FP: 88, Q: 34, Trinella: 155, Exacta: 750. Favourite: She Can. Owner: M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

4. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB MILLION: ASHWA YUDHVIR (Suraj Narredu) 1, Last Wish (Srinath) 2, Supreme Dance (Yash Narredu) 3 and Philosophy (A. Sandesh) 4. 1, 3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 37.18s. ₹83 (w), 24, 19 and 42 (p), SHP: 58, THP: 97, FP: 537, Q: 533, Trinella: 7,496, Exacta: 46,380. Favourite: Philosophy. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

5. ZAVARAY S. POONAWALLA SPRINTERS’ CUP: HUNTING GODDESS (Territories-Regency) P.S. Chouhan 1, Iron Age (Strong Suit-Intrigue) P. Trevor 2, Leopard Rock (Kingda Ka-Bedame Mucho) Yash Narredu 3 and Cool Rider (Phoenix Tower-Dance To The Tune) Srinath 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 10.93s. ₹54 (w), 16, 14 and 20 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 55, FP: 130, Q: 58, Trinella: 1,073, Exacta: 4,617. Favourite: Iron Age. Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shrike, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy & Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. rep. by M/s. Keki D. Mehta and Dara K. Mehta. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. TETRASOFT MILLION: FORSETI (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Yukan (S. Saqlain) 2, Star Glory (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Shubankar (Akshay Kumar) 4. Hd, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 25.02s. ₹16 (w), 11, 14 and 15 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 40, FP: 50, Q: 48, Trinella: 260, Exacta: 465. Favourite: Forseti. Owner: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

7. Dr. M.A.M RAMASWAMY CHETTIAR OF CHETTINAD MEMORIAL STAYERS’ CUP: MY OPINION (Dailed In-Love Me Good) Srinath 1, Arc De Triomphe (Kingda Ka-Aquamarine) P. Trevor 2, Success (Havana Gold-Columella) Suraj Narredu 3 and Chamonix (Dunaden-Beacon Lady) P.S. Chouhan 4. Hd, Hd and 1. 3m, 15.97s. ₹50 (w), 14, 12 and 14 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 34, FP: 200, Q: 68, Trinella: 494, Exacta: 1,873. Favourite: Arc De Triomphe. Owner: Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

8. MYSORE RACE CLUB MILLION: CHINKY PINKY (B. Dharshan) 1, The Athabasca (Sai Kiran) 2, Ooh La La (P. Mani) 3 and Breeze Bluster (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Oasis Class. Nose, Snk and 3/4. 1m, 13.98s. ₹252 (w), 46, 212 and 37 (p), SHP: 858, THP: 98, FP: 20,091, Q: 5,953, Trinella: 86,542 (carried over), Exacta: 79,283 (carried over). Favourite: Aldgate. Owner and trainer: Mr. Darius R. Byramji.

Jackpot: ₹3,26,805 (carried over).

Runner-up: 1,474 (95 tkts.).

Treble (i): 605 (24 tkts.); (ii): 4,062 (nine tkts.).