Races

Hukum, Secretive Force and Saint Petersburg shine

more-in

Hukum, Secretive Force and Saint Petersburg shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 6)

Inner sand:

1400m: Nicaragua (Indrajeet) 1-33, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Saint Petersburg (R. Marshall) 1-8, 600/41. A fine display.

1200m: Hukum (R. Marshall) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Florencia (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Gusty wind (Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Worked well.

1400m: Secretive Force (S. John) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Supernormal (Indrajeet), Charmed Life (R. Marshall) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Ambitious Reward (Adarsh) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased. Alvarez (Samson) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Worked well.

Post a Comment
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2018 5:35:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/hukum-secretive-force-and-saint-petersburg-shine/article24881821.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story