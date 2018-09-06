Hukum, Secretive Force and Saint Petersburg shine

more-in

Hukum, Secretive Force and Saint Petersburg shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 6)

Inner sand:

1400m: Nicaragua (Indrajeet) 1-33, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Saint Petersburg (R. Marshall) 1-8, 600/41. A fine display.

1200m: Hukum (R. Marshall) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Florencia (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Gusty wind (Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Worked well.

1400m: Secretive Force (S. John) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Supernormal (Indrajeet), Charmed Life (R. Marshall) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Ambitious Reward (Adarsh) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased. Alvarez (Samson) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Worked well.