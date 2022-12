Hugh Capet claims Shravan Kumar Memorial Cup

December 26, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer Magan Singh’s ward Hugh Capet, ridden by Akshay Kumar, won the Shravan Kumar Memorial Cup, the main event of Monday’s (Dec. 26) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Subodh Kumar Ananthula. Akshay Kumar won four races on the day.

1. ASTONISH PLATE:HIGH COMMAND (Akshay Kumar) 1, Warwick (B. Nikhil) 2, Ashwa Gajraj (G. Naresh) 3 and Toffee (Afroz Khan) 4. 6, 4 and Shd. 1m, 11.93s. ₹12 (w), 12, 24 and 24 (p). SHP: 93, THP: 82, SHW: 12 and 46, FP: 82, Q: 82, Tanala: 591. Favourite: High Command. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

2. STORM TROOPER PLATE: PICTURE ME (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Doe A Deer (Aneel) 2, Deccan Ranger (Santosh Raj) 3 and Sporting Smile (Ajay Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and Hd. 1m, 12.97s. ₹13 (w), 11, 10 and 29 (p). SHP: 24, THP: 52, SHW: 14 and 16, FP: 27, Q: 27, Tanala: 153. Favourite: Picture Me. Owner: Mr. G. Krishnamohan Rao. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. DILAGE PLATE:ICE BERRY (Md. Ekram Alam) 1, Star Babe (Shivansh) 2, Sucker Punch (B. Nikhil) 3 and Explosive (Mohit Singh) 4. Not run: Francis Bacon. 2-1/4, 2-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 26.58s. ₹32 (w), 14, 13 and 17 (p). SHP: 54, THP: 40, SHW: 20 and 24, FP: 131, Q: 68, Tanala: 960. Favourite: Angel Tesoro. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

4. DYNAMIC DANCER CUP: ALABAMA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Acrobat (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Queen Blossom (Md. Ismail) 3 and Golden Inzio (Aneel Kolltur) 4. 3, 3/4 and Hd. 1m, 41.31s. ₹16 (w), 11, 13 and 26 (p). SHP: 22, THP: 61, SHW: 12 and 25, FP: 28, Q: 22, Tanala: 263. Favourite: Alabama. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. GANGOTRI PLATE: ARBA WAHED ARBA (Afroz Khan) 1, Jack Daniel (Gaurav Singh) 2, Ar Superior (Santosh Raj) 3 and Wot’s Up Jay (B. Nikhil) 4. 4-1/4, Nose and 1-1/2. 1m, 27.49s. ₹66 (w), 17, 21 and 13 (p). SHP: 67, THP: 54, SHW: 53 and 25, FP: 313, Q: 204, Tanala: 963. Favourite: Ar Superior. Owners: Mr. Mir Saqafath Ali Khan & Md. Sultan. Trainer: Raza Shehzad.

6. SHRAVAN KUMAR MEMORIAL CUP: HUGH CAPET (Akshay Kumar) 1, Barbet (B. Nikhil) 2, Fly Tothe Stars (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Candy Girl (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1-1/4, Nose and 1/2. 1m, 37.96s. ₹31 (w), 13, 11 and 27 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 65, SHW: 32 and 10, FP: 68, Q: 30, Tanala: 541. Favourite: Barbet. Owner: Mr. Subodh Kumar Ananthula. Trainer: Magan Singh.

7. STORM TROOPER PLATE: BANGOR ON DEE (Akshay Kumar) 1, High Reward (R.S. Jodha) 2, Protocol (B. Nikhil) 3 and Sorry Darling (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 1/2, 5-1/2 and 5-1/2. 1m, 12.11s. ₹25 (w), 12, 13 and 13 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 40, SHW: 15 and 18, FP: 96, Q: 45, Tanala: 155. Favourite: Bangor On Dee. Owners: Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur & Mr. Vazhaparmbil John Joseph. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹2,141 (105 tkts.) & 30%: 403 (239 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 107 (282 tkts.), (ii) 665 (81 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 131 (176 tkts.), (ii) 297 (125 tkts.).