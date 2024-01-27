GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HRC all set to host the HPSL Golconda Derby Stakes

January 27, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

Vinayak M. Zodge

The Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) is geared up to host the prestigious event of the year, the HPSL Golconda Derby Stakes at the renowned Malakpet racecourse on Sunday (Jan. 28) afternoon.

This Grade 1 race not only echoes the age-old equestrian tradition from the time of Nizams but is also adorned with the sponsorship of Horse Power Sports League (HPSL), marking its official brand launch in India.

Mr. Suresh Paladugu, chairman and managing director of HPSL, expressed his excitement about the partnership, calling it a significant milestone for equestrian sports in the country. HPSL is committed to contributing to the growth of equestrian sports in India, creating an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts and fostering a renewed appreciation for this unique bond.

Among the nine contenders vying for the premier honours in this mega event, Trainer S. Sreekant’s ward Truth, who won very well in his last start here over a 2000m trip, should have a say at the finish.

L. D’ Silva trainee Livermore, the winner of the Golconda Oaks, looks fit according to her morning trials and may pose a threat.

For those eager to be part of the excitement, the entry fees for Sunday’s races are ₹500 for Members and ₹1000 for Non-Members, inclusive of lunch and high tea.

