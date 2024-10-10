ADVERTISEMENT

HPSL Pune Derby to be run on Oct. 13.

Published - October 10, 2024 06:19 pm IST - PUNE:

Vinayak M. Zodge

The 40th edition of the Pune Derby (Grade 1), to be showcased on Sunday, October 13, at the Pune race course, will be sponsored by the Horse Power Sports League (HPSL).

This prestigious highlight of the Pune racing season, the HPSL Pune Derby offers a guaranteed prize money of over ₹6 million, with the winner set to take home ₹3.7 million.

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has planned an exciting weekend carnival with seven races on Saturday (Oct. 12) and eight on Sunday (Oct. 13).

Mr. Suresh Paladugu, managing director of HPSL, said “after co-sponsoring the Indian Derby in February 2024, this is our continued relationship with RWITC. We see RWITC as our strong strategic partner in our HPSL journey. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey with RWITC and its Management.”

Among the eight contenders in the Derby, Pesi Shroff’s colt Santissimo stands out, having triumphed impressively in the Bangalore Summer Derby in August. His strong form in a recent mock race and morning workouts shows he is in top condition and all set for another victory.

Trainer Prasanna Kumar’s colt Redefined, after a commanding victory in the S.A. Poonawalla Million, is in good shape and may fight for honours.

Inquilab, trained by Imtiaz Sait, who came a close second to Alexandros in a 2,000m contest, is shaping up as a formidable threat. Sait’s another contender, Treat, fresh off an impressive mile victory and moving fluently in her morning trials, could well cause an upset.

