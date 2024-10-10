GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HPSL Pune Derby to be run on Oct. 13.

Published - October 10, 2024 06:19 pm IST - PUNE:

Vinayak M. Zodge

The 40th edition of the Pune Derby (Grade 1), to be showcased on Sunday, October 13, at the Pune race course, will be sponsored by the Horse Power Sports League (HPSL).

This prestigious highlight of the Pune racing season, the HPSL Pune Derby offers a guaranteed prize money of over ₹6 million, with the winner set to take home ₹3.7 million.

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has planned an exciting weekend carnival with seven races on Saturday (Oct. 12) and eight on Sunday (Oct. 13).

Mr. Suresh Paladugu, managing director of HPSL, said “after co-sponsoring the Indian Derby in February 2024, this is our continued relationship with RWITC. We see RWITC as our strong strategic partner in our HPSL journey. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey with RWITC and its Management.”

Among the eight contenders in the Derby, Pesi Shroff’s colt Santissimo stands out, having triumphed impressively in the Bangalore Summer Derby in August. His strong form in a recent mock race and morning workouts shows he is in top condition and all set for another victory.

Trainer Prasanna Kumar’s colt Redefined, after a commanding victory in the S.A. Poonawalla Million, is in good shape and may fight for honours.

Inquilab, trained by Imtiaz Sait, who came a close second to Alexandros in a 2,000m contest, is shaping up as a formidable threat. Sait’s another contender, Treat, fresh off an impressive mile victory and moving fluently in her morning trials, could well cause an upset.

Published - October 10, 2024 06:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.