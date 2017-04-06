Hot Shot Hotty impresses

Hot Shot Hotty impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Apr. 6) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Bourbon Legend (Kuldee) 41. Easy. Admo (S.S. Rathore) 38. Moved well.

800m: Arakawah (A. Gaikwad) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Grappa (rb), Cezanne (rb) 57, 600/42. They were easy. Boadicea (Jethu), Viking (Shubham) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Hot Shot Hotty (K. Kadam) 50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Royce (rb), Maqsad (rb) 56, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front.

1000m: Artus (S.S. Rathore), Ace Two Three (app) 1-7, 600/38. They moved level freely. Medellin (Ajinkya) 1-7, 600/39. Pressed.

1400m: Dragonmoss (Daman), Irises (S. Amit) 1-36, 600/39. Former was one length superior.