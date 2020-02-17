Horses nominated for Invitation Cup weekend

The following horses have been nominated for the Indian Turf Invitation Cup racing weekend at Mysore on Feb. 29 (Saturday) and March 1 (Sunday).

The Indian Turf Invitation Cup:

My.Rc: Southern Ruler, Northern Alliance and Square The Circle; Reserves: Ambrosio and Speedster.

B.T.C: War Hammer, Anjeze and Desert God; Reserves: Amrosio and Speedster.

M.R.C: Sir Supremo, My Opinion and Supreme Fragrance.

H.R.C: Consigliori, Royal Crystal and Lightning Bolt; Reserves: Paso Robles, Star Superior and Desert God.

R.W.I.T.C: Trouvaille, Juliette, and Salazaar; Reserves: Wizard Of Stocks and Roberto.

R.C.T.C: Trafalgar, Star Superior and Adjudicate; Reserves: Tenno Sho, Nandish and Topnotch

The Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Stayer's Cup:

My.R.C: Southern Ruler, Ambrosio and Cavarozzi; Reserves: Steinlight and Order Order.

B.T.C: Angelino, Watchmyscript and Salazaar; Reserves: Royal Crystal, Streaming Gold.

M.R.C: My Opinion, Sir Supremo and Cosmos; Reserves: Hebron.

H.R.C: Desert God, Consiglior and Golden Fortune; Reserves: Reunion, Call Of The Blue and Royal Crystal.

R.W.I.T.C: Sacred Roman, Raees and Roberta.

R.C.T.C: Point To Prove, Whomakestherules and Trafalgar; Reserves: Shivalik Sight and Tenno Sho

The Bangalore Turf Club Sprinter's Cup:

My.R.C: Knotty Ash, Coorg Regiment and Electricity; Reserves: Master Of Universe and Areca Legend.

B.T.C: Multifaceted, Mauritania and Tutankhamun; Reserves: Saint Petersburg, Dream Catcher, Lady Legend and Courage.

M.R.C: Star Baron, Cavallo Veloce and Apalis; Reserves: King T’Chala.

H.R.C: Corfe Castle, Ace Ace Ace and Agni; Reserves: Titus and Versallies.

R.W.I.C: Iron Age, Intense Stylish and Silver Flames.

R.C.T.C: Lesrel, Amorous White and St. Andrews; Reserves: Juno’s Guest and Amazing Response.

The P.K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup:

My.R.C: Prevalent Force, Cosmic Ray, Cavarozzi; Reserves: Country Music, Grand Tenton and Coorg Regiment.

B.T.C: Whatchmyscript, Big Sur and Bernardini; Reserves: Shesmyscript, Mauritania and Naazaan.

M.R.C: Glorious Destiny, Prevalent Force and Impavid; Reserves: Star Appearance.

H.R.C: Paso Robles, Vijays Singham and Lightning Bolt; Reserves: Well Connected, Gift Of Grace and Impavid.

R.W.I.T.C: Flying Visit, Gift Of Grace, Truly Epic; Reserves: Cosmic Ray, Salazaar and Augustus Caesar.

R.C.T.C: Star Superior, Adjudicate, New England; Reserves: Tenno Sho, Izzy, Jaivant, Whomakestherules and Trafalgar.