Elfin Knight, Brave Majesty, Feeling Good, Mystical Forest, Vibrant Bliss and The Grey Geranium pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov 26).

Inner sand

600m: Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 40. Strode out well. Peridot (Pavan), Carter (Rozario) 40. They finished level.

1000m: Pericles (Indrajeet) 1-7.5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Continues (A. Ramu), The Golden Dream (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Divine Protector (R. Pradeep) 1-10, 600/39. Note. Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi) 1-11, 600/40. Easy.

Outer sand

600m: Solo Prince (Arvind) 45.5. Moved freely. Feeling Good (rb), Mystical Forest (rb) 42.5. They moved fluently. Eternal Glory (Rayan), Joon (rb) 42.5. They strode out well.

1000m: Mazal Tov (Srinath) 1-13, 600/41.5.Impressed. Dictator (Akshay) 1-15.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Brave Majesty (Rayan) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Magnus (Arshad) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Chisox (Rozario) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Windcleaver (rb) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Victoria Maker (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/44.5. They finished together. Super Marvella (rb), Qucik Witted (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Breeze Bluster (rb), The Grey Geranium (M. Naveen) 1-13, 600/43. They moved attractively.

1200m: Vibrant Bliss (Srinath), The Commander (Tousif) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Mnemosyne (Pavan), Dr Ash (Rozario) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Former pleased. Mighty Sparrow (Darshan), Mumtaz (P. Trevor) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved freely. Night Raider (Pavan), Sapporo (Rozario) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 44. They eased up in the last part. Classic Charm (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Stretched out well.

1400m: Blue God (Antony) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Elfin Knight (Srinath), Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Former put up a fine display while the latter started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths behind.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Akasi (Chetan K) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Organic) (Akshay), Mahler (P. Trevor) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Adorment (R. Pradeep), Rising Form (P. Mani) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished distance ahead. Agrador (B. Paswan), Pharazon (Rozario) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Latter finished four lengths in front. Vibrant Queen (P. Surya), Emeraldo (Darshan)1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out well. Einaudi (Shreyas), Circle Of Dreams (Darshan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Midnight Blue (Shinde), Glorious Strides (Siddaraju), Rose Hill (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 43. Midnight Blue impressed. Bourbon Bay (rb), Magnetar (Rayan) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They finished level. Flight Of Fancy (R. Pradeep), Gold Play (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished distance in front. Spirit Dancer (rb), Sada (Rayan) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out well. Doncaster Belle (Chetan K), Palma (R. Pradeep) 1-29, (1,200-600) 43. They took a good jump and finished together. Own Legacy (Shreyas), Star Admiral (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. Flying Brave (R. Pradeep), Agera (P. Surya), Queen Beandaz (Ikram) 1-26, (1,200-600) 40.5. First named impressed.

