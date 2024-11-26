 />

Elfin Knight, Brave Majesty, Feeling Good, Mystical Forest, Vibrant Bliss and The Grey Geranium please

Racing Correspondent

Elfin Knight, Brave Majesty, Feeling Good, Mystical Forest, Vibrant Bliss and The Grey Geranium pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov 26).

Inner sand

600m: Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 40. Strode out well. Peridot (Pavan), Carter (Rozario) 40. They finished level.

1000m: Pericles (Indrajeet) 1-7.5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Continues (A. Ramu), The Golden Dream (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Divine Protector (R. Pradeep) 1-10, 600/39. Note. Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi) 1-11, 600/40. Easy.

Outer sand

600m: Solo Prince (Arvind) 45.5. Moved freely. Feeling Good (rb), Mystical Forest (rb) 42.5. They moved fluently. Eternal Glory (Rayan), Joon (rb) 42.5. They strode out well.

1000m: Mazal Tov (Srinath) 1-13, 600/41.5.Impressed. Dictator (Akshay) 1-15.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Brave Majesty (Rayan) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Magnus (Arshad) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Chisox (Rozario) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Windcleaver (rb) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Victoria Maker (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/44.5. They finished together. Super Marvella (rb), Qucik Witted (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Breeze Bluster (rb), The Grey Geranium (M. Naveen) 1-13, 600/43. They moved attractively.

1200m: Vibrant Bliss (Srinath), The Commander (Tousif) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Mnemosyne (Pavan), Dr Ash (Rozario) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Former pleased. Mighty Sparrow (Darshan), Mumtaz (P. Trevor) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved freely. Night Raider (Pavan), Sapporo (Rozario) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 44. They eased up in the last part. Classic Charm (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Stretched out well.

1400m: Blue God (Antony) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Elfin Knight (Srinath), Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Former put up a fine display while the latter started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths behind.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Akasi (Chetan K) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Organic) (Akshay), Mahler (P. Trevor) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Adorment (R. Pradeep), Rising Form (P. Mani) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished distance ahead. Agrador (B. Paswan), Pharazon (Rozario) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Latter finished four lengths in front. Vibrant Queen (P. Surya), Emeraldo (Darshan)1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out well. Einaudi (Shreyas), Circle Of Dreams (Darshan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Midnight Blue (Shinde), Glorious Strides (Siddaraju), Rose Hill (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 43. Midnight Blue impressed. Bourbon Bay (rb), Magnetar (Rayan) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They finished level. Flight Of Fancy (R. Pradeep), Gold Play (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished distance in front. Spirit Dancer (rb), Sada (Rayan) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out well. Doncaster Belle (Chetan K), Palma (R. Pradeep) 1-29, (1,200-600) 43. They took a good jump and finished together. Own Legacy (Shreyas), Star Admiral (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. Flying Brave (R. Pradeep), Agera (P. Surya), Queen Beandaz (Ikram) 1-26, (1,200-600) 40.5. First named impressed.

