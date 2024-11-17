ADVERTISEMENT

Shambala, Snowfall and Divine Star show out

Published - November 17, 2024 05:23 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Shambala, Snowfall and Divine Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 17) morning.

Sand track

600m: 2/y/os Eastern Monarch (Gore), Abhicandra (rb) 40. Pair level.

800m: Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Shambala (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Khaleesi (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Divine Star (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/38. Impressed. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Pleased. Scaramouche (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Storm (P. Vinod), Scorcese (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely.

Track work noted on November 17 (At Mumbai)

Inner sand

800m: Irish Gold (Sandesh), Mi Arion (A. Prakash) 53, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished level. It’s My Time (Sandesh), Sorrento Secret (A. Prakash) 54, 600/41. Former was superior. Champagne Smile (A. Prakash) 56, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Mutant (Sandesh), Creative Girl (A. Prakash) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Fast Pace (A. Prakash) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Responded well.

