 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shambala, Snowfall and Divine Star show out

Published - November 17, 2024 05:23 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Shambala, Snowfall and Divine Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 17) morning.

Sand track

600m: 2/y/os Eastern Monarch (Gore), Abhicandra (rb) 40. Pair level.

800m: Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Shambala (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Khaleesi (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Divine Star (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/38. Impressed. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Pleased. Scaramouche (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Storm (P. Vinod), Scorcese (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely.

Track work noted on November 17 (At Mumbai)

Inner sand

800m: Irish Gold (Sandesh), Mi Arion (A. Prakash) 53, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished level. It’s My Time (Sandesh), Sorrento Secret (A. Prakash) 54, 600/41. Former was superior. Champagne Smile (A. Prakash) 56, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Mutant (Sandesh), Creative Girl (A. Prakash) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Fast Pace (A. Prakash) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Responded well.

Published - November 17, 2024 05:23 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.