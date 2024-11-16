Earth pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 16) morning.

Sand track

600m: Mighty Wings (Shahrukh) 37. Worked well. Toofaan (Prasad) 40. Easy. Goodfellow (Shahrukh) 39. Moved freely. Scorsese (P. Vinod), Storm (T.S. Jodha) 40. Pair easy. 2/y/o Johnny Mac (Shahrukh) 41. Easy. Bohemian Rhapsody (Shahrukh) 38. Moved well.

800m: Earth (Sandesh) 50, 600/38. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Whirlwind (Gore), Muskoka (Sandesh) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Pyrite (Gore) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well.