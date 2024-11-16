Aldgate, Never Give In, Mahler, Mumtaz, West Brook and Mighty Sparrow shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 16).

Outer sand

600m: Nozomi (Srinath), Surprise Fantasy (Tousif) 46. They moved freely. Astro (Tousif) 45.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Stellantis (Darshan) 1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. Yukan (Darshan) 1-13.5, 600/42. Pleased.

1200m: Never Give In (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Mahler (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Organic) (Darshan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Tesorino (B. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Aldgate (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A fine display. The Intruder (Srinath) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Exceed (Shreyas) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. El Asesino (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Impressed. Maple Leaf (Srinath) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Regal Reality (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine nick.

1400m: Super Marvella (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Mumtaz (G. Vivek) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Catch the eye. Inspire (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Double Scotch (Chetan K), Double Vision (Jagadeesh) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Villanelle (G. Vivek) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Marcus (G. Vivek) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. West Brook (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Mighty Sparrow (G. Vivek), Doron (Shreyas) 1-58, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

