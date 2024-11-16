 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aldgate, Never Give In, Mahler, Mumtaz, West Brook and Mighty Sparrow shine

Published - November 16, 2024 05:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Aldgate, Never Give In, Mahler, Mumtaz, West Brook and Mighty Sparrow shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 16).

Outer sand

600m: Nozomi (Srinath), Surprise Fantasy (Tousif) 46. They moved freely. Astro (Tousif) 45.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Stellantis (Darshan) 1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. Yukan (Darshan) 1-13.5, 600/42. Pleased.

1200m: Never Give In (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Mahler (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Organic) (Darshan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Tesorino (B. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Aldgate (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A fine display. The Intruder (Srinath) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Exceed (Shreyas) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. El Asesino (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Impressed. Maple Leaf (Srinath) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Regal Reality (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine nick.

1400m: Super Marvella (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Mumtaz (G. Vivek) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Catch the eye. Inspire (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Double Scotch (Chetan K), Double Vision (Jagadeesh) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Villanelle (G. Vivek) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Marcus (G. Vivek) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. West Brook (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Mighty Sparrow (G. Vivek), Doron (Shreyas) 1-58, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Published - November 16, 2024 05:28 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.