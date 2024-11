Fontana shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 14) morning.

Sand track

600m: 2/y/o Whirlwind (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Constable (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/43. Easy. Psychic Star (Vivek G) 54, 600/42. Moved freely. Ardakan (Trainer) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Fontana (Trainer) 52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Toscana (Trainer) 55, 600/41. Easy. Desert Classic (Trainer) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Beyond Stars (Ajinkya), Zarak (Zameer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely.

Race track

1200m: Gordon (N. Bhosale) 1-15, 800/47, 600/35. Fully stretched.

1400m: Alacrity (Ajinkya) 1-32, 600/35. Moved well.