Vyasa and Selection impress

Published - November 14, 2024 05:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Vyasa and Selection impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 14).

Outer sand

600m: Martino (Chetan K), Femme Fatale (Mudassar) 43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Benzema (Afsar) 45. They finished level. Windcleaver (rb), Posthaste (rb) 45. They moved together.

1200m: Vyasa (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1400m: Small Dreams (Antony), Royal Whisper (S. Sachin) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Defence Counsel (Rayan) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52. Jumped out smartly. Burning Arrow (rb), Higgs Boson (Rajesh K) 1-39, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished two lengths ahead. Selection (R. Pradeep) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Took a smart jump.

Published - November 14, 2024 05:30 pm IST

