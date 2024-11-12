ADVERTISEMENT

Shamrock, Connecting Dots, Shubankar shine

Published - November 12, 2024 05:18 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Shamrock, Connecting Dots, Shubankar, Ascoval, Jersey King and Feeling Good shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov 12).

Inner sand

600m: Continues (R. Pradeep), Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi) 40.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Valencia (M. Naveen), The Golden Dream (A. Ramu) 1-7.5, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: Manye Magic (Antony) 46. Moved on the bit. Monterio (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Feeling Good (rb), Memorable Time (rb) 42. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Glorious Strides (Shinde), Midnight Blue (rb) 1-16, 600/45. They moved well. Immortal Beauty (Adarsh), Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 1-15, 600/43. They moved impressively. Shubankar (Akshay) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Raffles (Rayan) 1-14, 600/46. Strode out well. Rose Hill (Shinde), Multi Success (Adarsh) 1-15.5, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Power Of Beauty (Rayan) 1-12, 600/42. Stretched. Sekhmet (Arvind) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Priceless Prince (Prabhakaran) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Joon (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Stretched out well. Champions Way (Siddaraju) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A good display. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Impressed. Don Carlos (P. Trevor) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine trim. Imperial Emperor (Shinde), Verrazzano (Siddaraju) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Jersey King (Srinath) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. In fine nick. Tehani (Akshay) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Grey Impact (K. Subash), Recreator (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1400m: Connecting Dots (Akshay) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Retains form.

Gate practice -- inner sand 1200m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Confiance) (P. Trevor), Mutual Trust (Akshay), Allegra Dance (Darshan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. First two named were the pick. Kamet (Antony), Blue Saint (Ashirwatham) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished distance ahead. CR Seven (Rajesh K), Ransomware (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 44. They took a level jump and finished together. Vibrant Bliss (Srinath), The Commanded (Tousif) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Sans Per Aquam - Treasure Quest) (Shinde), Imperial Star (Prabhakaran) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Promiseofthefuture (Rozario), Felisa (Pavan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. True Punch (Vishwa), Mystic Charm (Siddaraju) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out well. Eloanora (rb), Ashwa Jimbabe (Siddaraju) 1-34, (1,200-600) 44.5. They jumped out well. Hackathon (Rajesh K), Honeypot (rb) 1-27, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Ashwa Kali Bhani (Shinde), Star Serenade (Prabhakaran) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Lightning Blitz (Siddaraju), Resplendence (Adarsh) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. They jumped out smartly.

