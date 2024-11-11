Krishvi, Juliet Rose, This Is Gold and Bohemian Star pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 11).

Outer sand

600m: Lady Wonder (C. Brisson), Prince Purple (rb) 43.5. Former easily finished two lengths in front. Royal Icon (Koshi Kumar), Silk Stuff (Ram Nandan) 41.5. They are in fine shape. Kallania (rb), Alice Blue (Inayat) 45. They moved freely. Opus One (rb) 42.5. Easy. Sea Tide (rb), Kings Will (rb) 45. They were easy. A 2-y-o (Fiero - Mizuki) (rb), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Halaqa) (rb) 47. Astapor (Koshi Kumar) 46.5. Easy. Greeley (Inayat) 41.5. Extended.

800m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Star Of The Crop) (R. Guchhi), a 2-y-o (Kambaku - Flight To Glory) (S.J. Moulin) 58.5, 600/42. They were extended and the former finished two lengths in front. Honorable Lady (Inayat), Golden Legend (rb) 57, 600/42. Former moved better. King Louis (P. Vikram) 57, 600/43. Niggled. Val D’Aran (S.J. Moulin) 58, 600/43. Urged.

Inner sand

600m: Rinello (rb), Royal Chivalry (Shah Alam) 42. A fit pair. Vandhiyathevan (Yash Narredu), Seiko Katsu (B. Darshan) 40.5. A fit pair. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 42.5. Fit. Royal Mayfair (Bharat Mal) 41. In good condition. Royal Exemplar (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Unextended. Atreides (Ram Nandan) 43. Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (Yash Narredu) 40. They moved well. Still I Rise (rb) 41.5. Urged. Ethical (C. Brisson), Seatel Blue (S. Kabdhar) 40.5. They are in good shape. Glorious Evensong (Ram Nandan), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Free Way) (Inayat) 44. Words Worth (rb) 41.5. Urged. Chat (N. Darshan) 45. A 2-y-o (Deauville - Armaity) (M. Bhaskar), a 2-y-o (Arazan - Fire Song (rb) 46.5. They were easy. Wolf Creek (Inayat) 46.5. Seina (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Kirkwood) (R. Guchhi) 45. Sensations (K.V. Bhaskar) 46. Gold Ride (P. Vikram) 44. Easy. A 2-y-o (Ampere - Reine Australe) (Shah Alam), King’s Battalion (rb) 47.5. They moved freely. Blue Sapphire (rb) 41.5. Extended. 800m: Bohemian Star (Bharat Mal) 53, 600/40. Strode out well. Krishvi (Koshi Kumar), Angavai (Ram Nandan) 52, 600/39. Former moved impressively and finished three lengths in front. Empress Eternal (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Handy. Juliet Rose (Farid Ansari) 52, 600/39.5. In fine nick. This Is Gold (Yash Narredu) 52, 600/39.5. She moved well within herself. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Cape Kidnappers), (S.J .Moulin), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Foi Et Amour) (R. Guchhi) 58, 600/44. They finished together.

Noted on Nov. 10

Outer sand

600m: Senora Bianca (Farid Ansari), Desert Star (rb), A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Free Way) (Inayat) 46.5. They were easy.

800m: Andora (P. Vikram) 56.5, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Assimilate (S.J. Moulin) 56.5, 600/42. Retains form. Slainte (R. Guchhi) 56.5, 600/41.5. Pushed. Rubirosa (Inayat) 57.5, 600/41.5. In good shape. Loch Lomond (S.J. Moulin) 57, 600/42. Handy. Cape Wickham (P. Vikram) 57.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 59.5, 600/43. Fit. Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 57.5, 600/44. Unextended. Inner sand

600m: Alexander (K.V. Baskar), Desert Force (rb) 44. Former was handy. State Flag (Shah Alam), Glorious Evensong (rb) 42.5. Former retains form. Larado (Koshi Kumar) 42. Moved well. Safety (rb) 42.5. In good shape. Sea Tide (rb), Kings Will (rb) 47. They were easy. Cavallo Volante (rb) 45.5. Easy. Honorable Lady (Inayat) 43. Handy. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 43.5. Moved well.

800m: Supreme Dancer (rb), Royal Defender (Inayat) 54.5, 600/39.5. Former was handy, while the latter was pushed to finish level. Vishwas (Koashi Kumar), Bluemed (Ram Nandan) 56, 600/40. They maintain form. Clockwise (Shah Alam), Lumiere (B. Darshan) 57.5, 600/43. They finished together. Arjun (Inayat), Dark Son (rb) 52.5, 600/37. They put up a pleasing display. Sheer Rocks (Koshi Kumar), Admiral Shaw (Ram Nandan) 56.5, 600/42.5. They were urged and the former finished two lengths in front. Pluto (Yash Narredu), Rays Of Sun (M. Bhaskar) 52.5, 600/39. Former was too good for his companion. Glorious King (Yash Narredu) 55.5, 600/41. Retains form. Queen Cliff (B. Darshan), Grey Wind (M. Bhaskar) 55.5, 600/41. Latter showed out.

Gate practice, inner sand

800m: Regent Prince (Bharat Mal), Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 53.89. They jumped out well, latter finished well ahead. Kings Return (Ram Nandan), Elsa (S. Kabdhar), Polki (Koshi Kumar) 52.68. Kings Return and Polki took a good jump. Amazing Light (Inayat), Face Off (Shah Alam), Paris O’Connor (rb) 52.40. Last named missed the jump. Mastercraft (Hindu Singh), Mahlagha (P. Vikram), Bold Show (R. Guchhi) 53.62. The trio took a smart jump. Set In Gold (Yash Narredu), Excellent Star (M. Bhaskar) 52.78. Former took a fly jump and finished five lengths in front. Be Calm (Ram Nandan), Black Floral (Koshi Kumar), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Kneazle) (rb) 57.42. Be Calm Jumped out well. Red Pencile (rb), Memory Lane (Inayat), 56.64. Bomber Jet (rb), Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 53.82. They jumped out well and the former finished five lengths a head.

