Inquilab and Endurance catch the eye

Published - November 10, 2024 05:21 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Inquilab and Endurance caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 10) morning.

Sand track

600m: Key Largo (Ranjane), Zaza (rb) 42. Pair easy.

800m: Goomah (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Caliph (Bhawani) 55, 600/40. Easy. Scorcese (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os Delstar (Santosh), Challenge Accepted (Sandesh) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Worked well. 2/y/os Zafferano (H.M. Akshay), Rafael (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. 2/y/os Continental Drift (Nirmal), 2/y/o Sovereign King (Santosh) 53, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: 2/y/os Caradoc (A Prakash), Sanus Per Aquam/Carla (Gore) 1-6, 800/52, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Inquilab (Hamir), Endurance (A. Prakash) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level and impressively.

Race track

600m: Mriga (app) 36. Moved freely.

800m: Benignity (app) 51, 600/36. Worked well. Looking Like A Wow (Gore), Taabiir (A. Prakash) 51, 600/38. Former was one length better. Battista (rb) 1-11, 600/41. Easy.

Published - November 10, 2024 05:21 pm IST

