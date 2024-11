Lavish Girl and Samachar worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 9).

Outer sand

600m: First Empress (Bharat Mal) 44.5. Handy.

800m: Pneuma (M.S. Deora) 59, 600/44. Urged. Samachar (M.S. Deora) 56.5, 600/42. Moved well. Val D’Aran (P. Vikram) 59, 600/44. Pushed.

Inner sand

600: Cavallo Volante (rb) 46.5. Moved freely. Abnegator (Koshi Kumar) 44.5. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Bluebell) (Inayat), Desert Star (Koshi Kumar) 43.5. They finished together. Alice Blue (M.S. Deora) 46.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Multitude - Awakening Ray) (Ram Nandan), Glorious Evensong (rb) 45. Groovin (M.S. Deora).

800m: Sensations (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Sian (Inayat) 1-2, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Lavish Girl (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit.

Mock race

1400m: Perfect Blend (Farid Ansari), Miss Allure (M. Bhaskar), Persian Rock (P. Vikram), Aspen (N. Darshan) 1-31.69. Multiflora (Darshan Antony) was planted at the gates.

Noted on Thursday (Nov. 7)

Outer sand

800m: Opus One (M.S. Deora) 59, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Mastercradfyt (Hindu Singh), Aletta (P. Vikram) 58.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths in front. Mahlagha (Hindu Singh) 1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend- Angelique) (P. Vikram) 1-0.5, 600/46. Urged.

Inner sand

600m: Kallipos (Jitendra Singh) 45.5. Raffinato (rb) 39.5. In good condition. Schnell (A.S. Pater) 41.5. Moved well. War Emblem (rb) 41.5. Urged. Persian Rock (Shah Alam) 42. Easy. Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 47.5. Elsa (rb), Polki (rb) 48. They moved freely. Perfect Blend (N. Darshan) 47.5. Easy. Dark Son (Koshi Kuar) 47. Easy. Renillo (rb) 45.5. Handy. Marquita (rb) 44. Shaped well. Abilitare (rb) 43. Unextended.

800m: This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar) 1-2.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Kings Battalion (Shah Alam) 1-0, 600/45. Well in hand. Words Worth (rb) 59, 600/46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Setaglow) (A.S. Peter), Dazzling Princess (M.Bhaskar) 52, 600/39.5. Former moved impressively. Ethical (rb), Black Flora (C. Brisson) 56.5, 600/.433.5. A fit pair. Cape Wickham (Inayat) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Alpha Domino (Jitendra Singh) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely.