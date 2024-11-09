ADVERTISEMENT

Aldgate, Czar and Flight Of Fancy shine

Published - November 09, 2024 07:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Aldgate, Czar and Flight Of Fancy shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 9).

Inner sand

1000m: The Gallery Time (M. Naveen) 1-8, 600/40. In fine trim. Siege Courageous (Girish), Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar) 1-11, 600/40. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand

600m: Valencia (M. Naveen), The Golden Dream (A. Ramu) 45.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Victoria Maker (R. Pradeep), Blue Picasso (Chetan K) 44.5. They finished together.

1000m: Maana (P. Mani), Cold Play (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/44. They shaped well. Aldgate (Antony) 1-10.5, 600/42. A good display. Adomment (Sandesh), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Majorca) (Likith) 1-16, 600/45.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Aphelion (Shareef), a 2-y-o (Gusto -Carma) (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Finale) (B. Paswan), Amusing (Ashirwatham) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Defence Counsel (Tousif), Raffles (D. Patel) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well Czar (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Sunset) (Likith), Flight Of Fancy (P. Trevor) 1-32, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. They impressed. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Superhero (Afsar) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. A fit pair. Lords Grace (Chetan K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved well. Amazing Stride (Sandesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Windclever (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Worked well.

1400m: Densetsu (C. Umesh) 1-47, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Eased up.

1600m: Torobravo (Rozario), Dr Ash (C. Umesh) 2-0, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

