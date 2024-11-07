ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Winter Races to commence on November 10

Published - November 07, 2024 06:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

Vinayak M. Zodge

The Hyderabad Winter Races 2024-25, hosted by Hyderabad Race Club (HRC), will commence on November 10 and conclude on February 24, 2025.

There will be 24 race days, with a total prize money of ₹13.18 crore plus trophies valued at ₹18 lakh.

A strong line-up of more than 500 horses is currently stationed at the Malakpet Racecourse while 24 trainers and 22 jockeys from the HRC will be involved right through the season. A few outstation horses, trainers and jockeys will also be seen in action.

The four Classics of the season will be sponsored by The Horse Power Sports League Ltd. (HPSL).

HPSL Golconda Derby Stakes (Gr. 1): January 19, stakes-money ₹6 million.

HPSL Golconda 1000 Guineas (Gr. 2): November 24, stakes-money ₹3 million.

HPSL Golconda 2000 Guineas (Gr. 2): December 8, stakes-money ₹3 million.

HPSL Golconda Oaks (Gr. 2): January 5, stakes-money ₹3 million.

The other big races: Godolphin Barb Million (Dec. 29), Byerly Turk Million (Jan. 6), Deccan Bookmakers Association Darley Arabian Million (Jan. 13), Qutab Shahi Million (Jan. 27), Kakatiya Million (Feb. 10), Deccan Bookmakers Association Alcock Arabian Million (Feb. 16) and N. Nari Reddy Memorial Million (Feb. 23).

The race days: November: 10, 11, 17, 18, 24; December: 1, 2, 8, 9, 16, 22, 29, 30; January: 5, 6, 13, 19, 27; February: 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24.

