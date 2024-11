Golden Dancer and Mothers Grace impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 7) morning.

Sand track

600m: Looking Like A Wow (A. Prakash), Taabiir (rb) 39. They finished level freely.

800m: Jet (app) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: 2/y/o Golden Dancer (A. Prakash), Mi Arion (Gore) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/os Jackson (Gore), Deauville/Bluesky (A. Prakash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former easily finished two lengths ahead while the latter was urged.

1200m: Mothers Grace (Nirmal) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased.