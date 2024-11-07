Siege Courageous, Desert Kingdom, Trevalius, Philosophy and Once You Go Black shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 7).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

1000m: Prophecy (D. Patel) 1-8.5, 600/40. Impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

600m: Cat Whiskers (rb) 44.5. Moved well.

1000m: Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Lone Ranger (Antony) 1-13, 600/43. Moved attractively.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Desert Kingdom (S.J. Moulin) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A fine display. Trevalius (S.J. Moulin) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Philosophy (Shinde) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1400m: Siege Courageous (Girish) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. A good display.

Gate practice -- inner sand

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Martino (Chetan K) 1-38, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out well. Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51.5. Took a good jump. Super Marvella (S. Sachin) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Jumped out smartly. Higgs Boson (Rajesh K), Quevega (rb) 1-42, (1,400-600) 56. Former showed out.

Inner sand -- Nov 6

600m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 41. Moved on the bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Count Bassie (Darshan) 1-7, 600/39. In fine trim.

Outer sand

600m: Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 46. Easy. Augusto (Rozario) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Art Of Romance (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/42. Strode out well.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Ha Ha Tonka) (Rayan), The Commanded (Tousif) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.