Gold Ride, Vivaldi, Royal Defender and Supreme Dance impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 6).

Outer sand

600m: Kings Walk (Kioshi Kumar) 46. Easy.

800m: Vivaldi (Hindu Singh), Sweet Legacy (P. Vikram) 55.5, 600/40.5. Former moved well and finished two lengths in front. Dramatic (Hindu Singh), Aarini (P. Vikram) 57, 600/43. Former better. Suryakrishi (R. Guchhi) 57.5, 600/41.5. Extended. Lavish Girl (Hindu Singh) 56, 600/42. Pushed in the last part. Gold Ride (P. Vikram) 56, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Grey Beauty (R. Guchhi) 56.5, 600/41. In fine shape. Gold Fame (N. Darshan) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Wolf Creek (Inayat) 1-1.5, 600/44. Urged. Starkova (Hindu Singh) 58, 600/42.5. Fit. Kaze Hikaru (R. Guchhi) 58, 600/44. Urged. Sierra Dela Plata (Inayat) 56, 600/42. Strode out well.

Inner sand

600m: Desert Force (rb) 47. Authentic Bell (rb) 39.5. Good. Proposed (Farid Ansari) 40. Extended. Larado (Inayat) 42.5. Easy. Constant Variable (Ram Nandan) 47. Autumn Shower (Jitendra Singh) 45.5. Pluto (M. Bhaskar) 40.5. In fine nick. Ethical (rb), Seattle Blue (rb) 44. They finished together. Key To The Mint (rb) 46. Easy. Wood Art (Jitendra Singh) 46.5. Its My Chance (rb), Mr Starc (M.S. Deora) 44. They moved freely. Royal Baron (Shah Alam) 43.5. Unextended. Forest Lake (Jitendra Singh) 46. Moved freely.

800m: Bluemed (S. Kabdhar), Vishwas (Koshi Kumar) 57, 600/42. They moved on the bit. Dark Son (rb) 1-1-5, 600/47. Easy. Cavallo Volante (rb) 57, 600/42. Shaped well. Supreme Dance (Inayat), Royal Defender (S. Kabdhar) 53.5, 600/38.5. They pleased. Opus One (M.S. Deora) 1-2, 600/45.5. Easy. Midnight Sparkle (Inayat) 56, 600/40. Moved well. Aspira (A.S. Peter) 1-3, 600/46. Easy. Groovin (M.S. Deora) 1-3, 600/48. Alexander (B. Darshan), Ocean Love (rb) 53, 600/40.5. They impressed. Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar) 1-0, 600/42. Handy. Aspen (Hindu Singh), Grey Wind (A.S. Peter) 58, 600/42.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Knotty Presence (N. Darshan) 1-2.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Desert Star (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Gajabo Grande (rb) 54.5, 600/38.5. In fine trim. Conscious Keeper (N. Darshan) 1-1, 600/46. Knotty One (P. Vikram) 1-3, 600/48. Waytogo (Jitendra Singh) 54.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Knotty Dancer (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Air Marshall (rb), Marshall (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Young Heart (N. Darshan) 57.5, 600/41. Extended in the last part. Astapor (Jitendra Singh) 57, 600/41. Urged.