Arjun, All Stars, Juliet Rose and Queen Anula excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 5).

Outer sand

600m: Cloud Jumper (M.S. Deora) 43. Easy. Lebua (Farid Ansari) 46.5. Easy. Empire Of Dreams (M.S. Deora) 40.5. Shaped well. Sensations (K.V. Baskar) 42. Handy.

800m: Alice Blue (M.S. Deora), Greeley (rb) 59, 600/44. Former was urged and finished a length in front. Amazing Joy (P. Vikram), Straordinario (Hindu Singh) 56.5, 600/41.5. Latter moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Tignanello (M.S. Deora), Honorable Lady (Inayat) 56.5, 600/40.5. They were extended, former finished a length in front. Edmund (P. Vikram), Kallania (M.S. Deora) 56.5, 600/41. Latter moved well and finished four lengths in front. Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh) 58, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Flourish (K.V. Baskar) 59.5, 600/45. Easy. Mystic Zlatan (K.V. Baskar) 58.5, 600/45. Easy.

Inner sand

600m: Abilitare (rb) 42. Moved freely. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 38.5. In good condition. Royal Falcon (rb) 39.5. Shaped well. Empress Eternal (rb) 41. Handy. Proposed (P. Vikram) 43.5. Easy. Angavai (N. Murugan) 47.5. Vivaldi (rb) 46.5. Easy. King’s Guardian (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Urged. King Sun (N. Murugan) 46. Reign Of Terror (rb) 47. Authentic Bell (rb) 43. Handy. First Missile (rb) 43.5. Moved freely. Royal Mayfair (Bharat Mal) 40.5. Extended. Clockwise (rb) 46. Desert Star (rb), A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Bluebell) (Inayat) 43.5. They finished together.

800m: Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Bluemed (S. Kabdhar), Something Royal (rb) 54.5, 600/38.5. They are in fine trim. Swarga (rb), Vishwas (rb) 53.5, 600/39.5. They moved well. Grandiose (rb) 56, 600/39.5. In good shape. Emperor Vikram (Koshi Kumar), Sheer Rocks (Ram Nandan) 56.5, 600/41. They moved together. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 53, 600/38.5. In fine trim. Seeking The Stars (M.S. Deora), Precious Gift (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Former better. Element (S. Kabdhar), Arjun (Inayat) 51, 600/37. They moved fluently. All Stars (C Brisson), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 51, 600/37.5. Former pleased. King O Star (Shah Alam) 1-1, 600/44.5. Niggled. Charukala (Hindu Singh) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Midnight Sparkle (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Majestic Charmer (Bharat Mal), Dakshin Vijay (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/40. Former was extended and finished two lengths ahead. Its My Chance (rb), Astapor (P. Vikram) 55, 600/41.5. Latter finished three lengths in front. Perfect Blend (rb), Sonic Dash (A.S. Peter) 52, 600/39. They are in fine condition. Queen Anula (rb) 52, 600/38.5. Unextended. Alpha Domino (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Easy. A 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Setaglow) (A.S. Peter), Rays Of Sun (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/41.5. Former is in fine nick. Regent Prince (Bharat Mal) 59, 600/41.5. Pushed. Juliet Rose (Farid Ansari), 53, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings. State Flag (Koshi Kumar), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 52.5, 600/39. Former showed out.

Gate practice -- Inner sand

800m: Radiant Joy (N. Darshan), Santamarina Star (Farid Ansari) 52.73. They were extended, former finished a neck in front. Sian (P. Vikram), Golden Legend (M.S. Deora) 50,43. They were pushed and finished level. Alacera (rb), Avicena (N. Darshan), 53.40. Latter moved better and finished four lengths ahead. Stolen Glance (Jitendra Singh), Momentous (rb) 50.74. Latter finished well in front. The Sting (M.S. Deora), Rwanda (Koshi Kumar) 53.89. They were eased up in the last part.

