Golden Glow and Rasputin showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 5) morning.
Gate practice noted on race track
1000m: Golden Glow (V. Bunde), Rasputin (Mansoor) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. They jumped out well and moved freely.
Noted on November 4
Sand track
1000m: Yuletide (Zervan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Zarak (app) 1600/600m 1-8. Moved freely.
Mock races noted on November 3
Race track
1600m: Chagall (Trevor), The Panther (Saqlain), Mysteriousstranger (Sandesh) and Nostalgia (Antony) 1-39, 600/36. Won by: Nose, 6-1/4 and 2. Chagall and The Panther who finished in a close order were impressive.
Second mock race
1200m: Divine Star (T.S. Jodha), Mila (app), Ardakan (Ajinkya), Reiko (Sandesh), Angelo (Vivek G), Chardikala (Zervan), Esconido (A. Prakash), Star Of Asia (app), Giorgio (N. Bhosale), Bluebird (Kaviraj) and Manor House (app) 1-9, 600/36. Won by: 3-1/4, 1/2 and 3/4. Divine Star won the race pillar to post comfortably.
Published - November 05, 2024 05:37 pm IST