Golden Glow and Rasputin show out

Published - November 05, 2024 05:37 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Golden Glow and Rasputin showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 5) morning.

Gate practice noted on race track

1000m: Golden Glow (V. Bunde), Rasputin (Mansoor) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. They jumped out well and moved freely.

Noted on November 4

Sand track

1000m: Yuletide (Zervan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Zarak (app) 1600/600m 1-8. Moved freely.

Mock races noted on November 3

Race track

1600m: Chagall (Trevor), The Panther (Saqlain), Mysteriousstranger (Sandesh) and Nostalgia (Antony) 1-39, 600/36. Won by: Nose, 6-1/4 and 2. Chagall and The Panther who finished in a close order were impressive.

Second mock race

1200m: Divine Star (T.S. Jodha), Mila (app), Ardakan (Ajinkya), Reiko (Sandesh), Angelo (Vivek G), Chardikala (Zervan), Esconido (A. Prakash), Star Of Asia (app), Giorgio (N. Bhosale), Bluebird (Kaviraj) and Manor House (app) 1-9, 600/36. Won by: 3-1/4, 1/2 and 3/4. Divine Star won the race pillar to post comfortably.

Published - November 05, 2024 05:37 pm IST

horse racing

