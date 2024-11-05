ADVERTISEMENT

Rise And Reign, Densetsu, Promiseofthefuture, Elfin Knight, Irish Rockstar and Storm Shadow catch the eye

Published - November 05, 2024 05:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Rise And Reign, Densetsu, Promiseofthefuture, Elfin Knight, Irish Rockstar and Storm Shadow caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov 5).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

1000m: Quick Witted (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well. Chiraag (Afsar) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Real Happiness (rb) 1-7, 600/40. In fine condition. Iron King (B. Paswan), Aqumatic (rb) 1-7, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Carat Love (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Elfin Knight (P. Trevor) 1-14.5, 600/42. Pleased. Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Rising Form (R. Pradeep) 1-16.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Bharat (P. Trevor) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Mazal Tov (Shreyas) 1-9, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings.

1200m: Rock Bank (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved nicely. Storm Shadow (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Rise And Reign (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Catch the eye. Napolean (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. A good display. Promiseofthefuture (Rozario), Dr Ash (Salman K) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Carter (Rozario), Torobravo (Pavan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They shaped well. Densetsu (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Brave Majesty (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Irish Rockstar (Antony) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Gallon Of My Love (M. Naveen) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Took a good jump. River Deep (A. Ramu), Aditya (R. Pradeep), Dhanteras (R. Ravi) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38. River Deep impressed. Tropical Mist (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out well. Benzema (Rayan), Dawn Rising (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Multiqueen (P. Mani), Small Dreams (Shreyas) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former impressed. Ring Master (B. Paswan), Blue Saint (Ashirwatham) 1-31, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished distance ahead. Phoenix Surprise (Mudassar), Croissantino (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former showed out. Thutmose (Chetan K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out well. Rodney (Rozario) 1-33, (1,200-600) 46.5. Took a good jump and eased up in the last part. Classic Charm (Shinde), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Stavella) (Rayan) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Vyasa (R. Pradeep), Multisided (P. Mani) 1-23, (1,200-600) 37. They took a smart jump and finished together.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US