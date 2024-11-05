Rise And Reign, Densetsu, Promiseofthefuture, Elfin Knight, Irish Rockstar and Storm Shadow caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov 5).

Inner sand

1000m: Quick Witted (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well. Chiraag (Afsar) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Real Happiness (rb) 1-7, 600/40. In fine condition. Iron King (B. Paswan), Aqumatic (rb) 1-7, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand

1000m: Carat Love (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Elfin Knight (P. Trevor) 1-14.5, 600/42. Pleased. Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Rising Form (R. Pradeep) 1-16.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Bharat (P. Trevor) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Mazal Tov (Shreyas) 1-9, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings.

1200m: Rock Bank (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved nicely. Storm Shadow (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Rise And Reign (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Catch the eye. Napolean (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. A good display. Promiseofthefuture (Rozario), Dr Ash (Salman K) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Carter (Rozario), Torobravo (Pavan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They shaped well. Densetsu (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Brave Majesty (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1400m: Irish Rockstar (Antony) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Gallon Of My Love (M. Naveen) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Took a good jump. River Deep (A. Ramu), Aditya (R. Pradeep), Dhanteras (R. Ravi) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38. River Deep impressed. Tropical Mist (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out well. Benzema (Rayan), Dawn Rising (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Multiqueen (P. Mani), Small Dreams (Shreyas) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former impressed. Ring Master (B. Paswan), Blue Saint (Ashirwatham) 1-31, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished distance ahead. Phoenix Surprise (Mudassar), Croissantino (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former showed out. Thutmose (Chetan K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out well. Rodney (Rozario) 1-33, (1,200-600) 46.5. Took a good jump and eased up in the last part. Classic Charm (Shinde), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Stavella) (Rayan) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Vyasa (R. Pradeep), Multisided (P. Mani) 1-23, (1,200-600) 37. They took a smart jump and finished together.