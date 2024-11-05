GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rise And Reign, Densetsu, Promiseofthefuture, Elfin Knight, Irish Rockstar and Storm Shadow catch the eye

Published - November 05, 2024 05:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Rise And Reign, Densetsu, Promiseofthefuture, Elfin Knight, Irish Rockstar and Storm Shadow caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov 5).

Inner sand

1000m: Quick Witted (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well. Chiraag (Afsar) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Real Happiness (rb) 1-7, 600/40. In fine condition. Iron King (B. Paswan), Aqumatic (rb) 1-7, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand

1000m: Carat Love (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Elfin Knight (P. Trevor) 1-14.5, 600/42. Pleased. Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Rising Form (R. Pradeep) 1-16.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Bharat (P. Trevor) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Mazal Tov (Shreyas) 1-9, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings.

1200m: Rock Bank (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved nicely. Storm Shadow (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Rise And Reign (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Catch the eye. Napolean (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. A good display. Promiseofthefuture (Rozario), Dr Ash (Salman K) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Carter (Rozario), Torobravo (Pavan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They shaped well. Densetsu (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Brave Majesty (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1400m: Irish Rockstar (Antony) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Gallon Of My Love (M. Naveen) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Took a good jump. River Deep (A. Ramu), Aditya (R. Pradeep), Dhanteras (R. Ravi) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38. River Deep impressed. Tropical Mist (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out well. Benzema (Rayan), Dawn Rising (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Multiqueen (P. Mani), Small Dreams (Shreyas) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former impressed. Ring Master (B. Paswan), Blue Saint (Ashirwatham) 1-31, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished distance ahead. Phoenix Surprise (Mudassar), Croissantino (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former showed out. Thutmose (Chetan K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out well. Rodney (Rozario) 1-33, (1,200-600) 46.5. Took a good jump and eased up in the last part. Classic Charm (Shinde), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Stavella) (Rayan) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Vyasa (R. Pradeep), Multisided (P. Mani) 1-23, (1,200-600) 37. They took a smart jump and finished together.

Published - November 05, 2024 05:34 pm IST

