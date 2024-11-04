ADVERTISEMENT

Positano, LG’s Script, Ranquelino, Contessina, De Villiers and Mazal Tov excel

Published - November 04, 2024 05:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Positano, LG’s Script, Ranquelino, Contessina, De Villiers and Mazal Tov excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 4).

Inner sand

1200m: Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Pleased. De Villiers (Darshan) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Mazal Tov (rb) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 36.5. Impressed.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Indrajeet) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,0001-7, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand

600m: Stentorian (Suraj) 45. Moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Nora) (Adarsh), Most And More (rb) 43.5. They finished level. Lightning Blitz (Siddaraju), Resplendence (Suraj) 45.5. They moved freely. Legendary Impact (rb) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Queen Of Kings (Prabhakaran), Star Symphony (Shinde) 1-13.5, 600/44. They finished together. Priceless Prince (Suraj) 1-14, 600/45. In good shape. Ashwa Kali Bhani (Prabhakaran), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Euqranian) (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/45. They moved freely.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (Indrajeet), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Elovana) (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Contessina (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Cocktail Circuit) (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Macron (Tauseef) 1-31, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Implicit Trust) (Indrajeet), Scent Of Rain (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Dali - Confiance) (Darshan), Allegro Dance (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ranquelino (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Imperial Emperor (Shinde), Verrazzano (Prabhakaran) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former showed out. LG’s Script (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved fluently.

1400m: Don Carlos (Shreyas) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Positano (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. Catch the eye.

Inner sand -- Nov 3 600m: The Strikingly (Ramesh K.) 40. Strode out well.

1000m: Star Admiral (Rayan) 1-7.5, 600/41. Shaped well. Own Legacy (Rayan) 1-8, 600/39.5. In fine shape.

1200m: Mazal Tov (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up.

Outer sand

1000m: Spirit Dancer (Rayan) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well. Sand Castle (rb) 1-16.5, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: She Rules (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Pharazon (Salman K) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 43. Easy.

