Desert Kingdom, Philosophy and Magnetic excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 2).

Inner sand

600m: A 2-y-o (Gusto - Romany Spirit) (S. John), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Lisa’s Kitten) (rb) 40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Pericles (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39.5. Shaped well. Elpenor (Indrajeet) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Aquastic (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand

600m: A 2-y-o (Gusto -Ainra) (rb), a 2-y-o (Gusto - Carma) (S. John) 43. They moved impressively. Martino (Chetan) 46. Easy. Promiseofthefuture (Rozario) 46. Moved freely. Tankinika (Salman K) 44.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. A fine display. Higgs Boson (Rajesh K), Sacred Creator (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Finale) (B. Paswan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Treasure Quest) (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up in the last part. Sea Diamond (S.K. Paswan)1-31, (1,200-600) 43.5. Easy. Philosophy (Salman K) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Emphatic (S.J. Moulin) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Stretched out well. Isabelle (Rozario) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Desert Kingdom (S.J. Moulin), Amazing Stride (Salman K) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former showed out. Macron (Rayan) 1-46, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Impressed.

1600m: Mazal Tov (rb) 2-0, (1,600-600) 1-7. Eased up.

