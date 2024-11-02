GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Desert Kingdom, Philosophy and Magnetic excel

Published - November 02, 2024 05:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Desert Kingdom, Philosophy and Magnetic excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 2).

Inner sand

600m: A 2-y-o (Gusto - Romany Spirit) (S. John), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Lisa’s Kitten) (rb) 40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Pericles (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39.5. Shaped well. Elpenor (Indrajeet) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Aquastic (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand

600m: A 2-y-o (Gusto -Ainra) (rb), a 2-y-o (Gusto - Carma) (S. John) 43. They moved impressively. Martino (Chetan) 46. Easy. Promiseofthefuture (Rozario) 46. Moved freely. Tankinika (Salman K) 44.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. A fine display. Higgs Boson (Rajesh K), Sacred Creator (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Finale) (B. Paswan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Treasure Quest) (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up in the last part. Sea Diamond (S.K. Paswan)1-31, (1,200-600) 43.5. Easy. Philosophy (Salman K) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Emphatic (S.J. Moulin) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Stretched out well. Isabelle (Rozario) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Desert Kingdom (S.J. Moulin), Amazing Stride (Salman K) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former showed out. Macron (Rayan) 1-46, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Impressed.

1600m: Mazal Tov (rb) 2-0, (1,600-600) 1-7. Eased up.

Published - November 02, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.