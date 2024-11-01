ADVERTISEMENT

Once You Go Black, Rodney, Habibti and La Mcqueen please

Published - November 01, 2024 06:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Once You Go Black, Rodney, Habibti and La Mcqueen pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov 1).

Outer sand

600m: Konkaraah (rb), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Manifold) (Antony) 45.5. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Great Attitude) (rb), Khazana (Antony) 45. They moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Sunset) (P. Mani), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Prussian Blue) (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Former moved better. Justino (Mudassar) 45.5. Shaped well. Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 43.5. Worked well. Victoria Maker (R. Pradeep), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Majorca) (Likith) 44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Cascais (Antony) 1-15, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Flight To Fancy (Likith), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Adiella) (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/45. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Fiero - Siberian Tiger) (R. Pradeep), Maana (P. Mani) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Once You Go Black (S. J. Moulin) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Rodney (Pawan), Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. They moved impressively. La Mcqueen (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Habibti (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.

