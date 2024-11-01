GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Once You Go Black, Rodney, Habibti and La Mcqueen please

Published - November 01, 2024 06:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Once You Go Black, Rodney, Habibti and La Mcqueen pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov 1).

Outer sand

600m: Konkaraah (rb), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Manifold) (Antony) 45.5. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Great Attitude) (rb), Khazana (Antony) 45. They moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Sunset) (P. Mani), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Prussian Blue) (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Former moved better. Justino (Mudassar) 45.5. Shaped well. Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 43.5. Worked well. Victoria Maker (R. Pradeep), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Majorca) (Likith) 44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Cascais (Antony) 1-15, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Flight To Fancy (Likith), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Adiella) (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/45. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Fiero - Siberian Tiger) (R. Pradeep), Maana (P. Mani) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Once You Go Black (S. J. Moulin) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Rodney (Pawan), Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. They moved impressively. La Mcqueen (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Habibti (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.

Published - November 01, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.