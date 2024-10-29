Densetsu, Xaily, Positano, Kallu Sakkare and Power Of Beauty excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct 29).

Inner sand

1200m: Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand

600m: Breeze Bluster (rb), Striking Eyes (rg) 43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Superhero (Afsar) 45.5. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Densetsu (S.J. Moulin) 1-13, 600/40. An eye catching display. Darrion (S. John) 1-11, 600/43. Strode out well.

1200m: Nyx (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Power Of Beauty (Antony), Solo Prince (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Don Carlos (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Positano (Shreyas) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A good display. Jully (B. Paswan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: Xaily (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Auspicious Queen (rb), Golden Starlet (B. Harish) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former showed out. Kallu Sakkare (A. Ramu), Bestidentification (R. Pradeep) 1-19, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished distance ahead. Small Dreams (Shreyas), Quick Witted (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. They jumped out well. Iron King (B. Paswan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out smartly. Continues (Ramesh K), Oxytocin (R. Ravi) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Real Happiness (Chetan K) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Took a good jump. Southern Dynasty (rb), Bourbon Bay (Shinde), a 2-y-o (Deaville - Ice Beauty) (Rayan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. First named impressed. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Ha Ha Tanka) (Tousif), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Messalina) (Ikram) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished distance ahead. The Golden Dream (A. Ramu), Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished distance ahead. Red Falcon (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well. Versace (Mudassar), Golden Beast (Saddam H) 1-27, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Brave Majesty (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Angel Grace) (Rayan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Anzac Pipernal (Tousif) 1-28, (1,200-600) 43.5. Took a good jump. Instructor (M. Naveen), The Gallery Time (R. Pradeep) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi), Lords Grace (A. Ramu) 1-26, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Classic Charm (Shreyas), Eternal Glory (Rayan) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Divine Protector (R. Pradeep), Supercharge (M. Naveen) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Gusto - Whistling Strait) (Saddam H), Joyful Spirit (Ramesh K), Femme Fatale (R. Ravi) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 39. First named pleased.

