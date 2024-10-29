GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thalassa, Saifa and Axlrod catch the eye

Published - October 29, 2024 05:27 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Thalassa, Saifa and Axlrod caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 29) morning.

Sand track

600m: Applause (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Windbourne (C.S. Jodha) 37. Pressed. Baby Bazooka (Bharath) 39. Moved fluently. Trigger (Merchant) 38. Urged in the last part. Wanderlust (Nazil) 37. Good.

800m: Saifa (Nazil) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Jamari (Saqlain) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Talking Point (app) 51, 600/38. Pushed. Fable (Kamble), Escape Velocity (Santosh) 50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. House Of Lords (app) 55, 600/42. Urged. Zip Along (app) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Superimpose (app) 50, 600/37. Worked well. Little Minister (Merchant), Dulari (Prasad) 51, 600/37. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Aperol (C.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Easy. Timeless Vision (Nirmal) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Superlative (app) 51, 600/37. Slightly urged. Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant) 51, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Malet Spring (H.M. Akshay) 51, 600/38. Pressed. Thalassa (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Responded very well. Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha), Scarlet Sensation (app) 52, 600/38. Former ended four lengths in front.

1000m: Sands Of Dubai (H.M. Akshay), Pataudi (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Both were urged and the former ended one length in front. Star Gallery (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked freely. Winter Agenda (Kamble), Thrill Of Brazil (Santosh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level.

1400m: Mysteriousstranger (Santosh), Serengeti (Kamble) 1-39, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice noted on sand track

1000m: 2/y/os Gunsmoke (S.J. Sunil), Enforcer (S. Amit) 1-10, 600/42. Pair level. Axlrod ((P. Vinod) 1-2, 800/48, 600/36. Excelled. Goodfellow (Shahrukh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/os Diligence (Gore), Sapphire Martini (A. Prakash) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/ Merletta (Nazil), Victorious Omen (app) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40. Pair level. Ashwa Kangto (Prasad), Ashwa Denali (app) 1-8, 600/39. They jumped out well and finished level. 2/y/os Neutralist (T.S. Jodha), It’s Game Time (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. They ended level. 2/y/os Heart (S.J. Sunil), Heaven’s Rhythm (app) 1-11, 600/42. Pair level.

