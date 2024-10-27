ADVERTISEMENT

Field Of Dreams, Irish Gold and Champagne Smile catch the eye

Published - October 27, 2024 05:32 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Field Of Dreams, Irish Gold and Champagne Smile caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 27) morning.

Sand track

600m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy. Maratha Admiral (rb) 41. Easy. Whatsinaname (app) 42. Easy.

800m: Falsetto (T.S. Jodha), Scorcese (P. Vinod) 52, 600/39. They were urged and finished level. Divine Star (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Urged. Uzi (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Worked freely. Sorrento Secret (Zervan), 2/y/o Deauville/Blue Sky (Gore) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Champagne Smile (P. Vinod) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Irish Gold (Gore), Mutant (Zervan) 49, 600/37. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

