Trevalius, Inspire, Finley, Mescalito and Vivaldo shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 19).

Inner sand

600m: Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi), Continues (A. Ramu) 40.5. They are in fine trim.

1000m: Aquastic (Shreyas) 1-7, 600/39. Strode out well. Iron King (B. Paswan), Baltimore (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. They worked well.

1200m: Pericles (Darshan) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. In fine condition.

Outer sand

600m: Spark Is Back (S. John), Daiki (Mudassar) 45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Bharat (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Rock Bank (rb) 44.5. Shaped well. Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 42. Pleased. Chiraag (Afsar) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Inspire (rb) 1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Finale) (B. Paswan), Amusing (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Knotty Charmer (B. Harish) 1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Sunshine Girl) (Rayan), Jersey Garden (S.K. Paswan) 1-15, 600/44. They moved well. Storm Shadow (B. Harish) 1-16, 600/44. In fine shape. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Ha Ha Tonka) (S.K. Paswan), Flaming Sword (Rayan) 1-12, 600/44. They moved fluently. Mescalito (Indrajeet) 1-12, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1200m: Vivaldo (Girish) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In fine shape. LG’s Script (rb), Legendary Impact (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former showed out. Superhero (Afsar), Southern Force (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Millbrook (Jagadeesh), Altamonte (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Power Of Beauty (Arvind), Macron (Aliyar) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Finley (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display.

1400m: Regal Reality (Shreyas) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Scarlet Lady (rb) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up. Elpenor (Indrajeet) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1600m: Trevalius (S.J. Moulin) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Catch the eye.

