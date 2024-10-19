Supernatural, Jade and Celestial caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 19) morning.

Sand track

600m: 2/y/o Dancing Cloud (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Interceptor (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Wanderlust (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Jade (Umesh) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Stunning Visual (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Cache (Vivek G) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Karanveer (app) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Zuccaro (Trevor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Jamari (Umesh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely.

1200m: Psychic Star (Umesh) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well.

1400m: Celestial (Vivek G) 1-35, 1000/1-5, 800/50 600/37. Moved impressively. Supernatural (Trevor) 1-36, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Excelled.

