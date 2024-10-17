ADVERTISEMENT

Bourbonaire and High Opinion shine

Published - October 17, 2024 05:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Bourbonaire and High Opinion shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 17)

Outer sand

600m: Sea Diamond (Sai Kumar) 46. Easy. Rock Bank (rb) 45.5. Moved well.

1000m: Champions Way (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Sea Jack (Sai Kumar) 1-16, 600/45.5. Fit for the fray. High Opinion (rb) 1-10.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.

1200m: Rise And Reign (rb) 1-34, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Raffles (rb) 1-34.5, (1,200-600) 41. In fine trim. Magical Bay (B. Harish) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Shaped well.

1400m: Bourbonaire (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. A fine display. Mandarino (Rozario) 1-48, (1,400-600) 59. Easy.

Outer sand -- Oct 16

1000m: Shubankar (Shinde) 1-12, 600/41. Moved fluently.

