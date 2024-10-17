GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bourbonaire and High Opinion shine

Published - October 17, 2024 05:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Bourbonaire and High Opinion shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 17)

Outer sand

600m: Sea Diamond (Sai Kumar) 46. Easy. Rock Bank (rb) 45.5. Moved well.

1000m: Champions Way (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Sea Jack (Sai Kumar) 1-16, 600/45.5. Fit for the fray. High Opinion (rb) 1-10.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.

1200m: Rise And Reign (rb) 1-34, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Raffles (rb) 1-34.5, (1,200-600) 41. In fine trim. Magical Bay (B. Harish) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Shaped well.

1400m: Bourbonaire (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. A fine display. Mandarino (Rozario) 1-48, (1,400-600) 59. Easy.

Outer sand -- Oct 16

1000m: Shubankar (Shinde) 1-12, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Published - October 17, 2024 05:38 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.