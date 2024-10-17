GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dream Seller and Fontana please

Published - October 17, 2024 05:36 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Dream Seller and Fontana pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 17) morning.

Sand track

600m: Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil), 2/y/o Between Lands (N.B. Kuldeep) 41. Pair level. 2/y/os Fourth Wing (A. Prakash), Eleven Eleven (T.S. Jodha) 40. They finished level freely.

800m: Dufy (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. West Brook (app) 57, 600/43. Easy. Marlboro Man (Gore) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Battista (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Dream Seller (Trainer) 50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Street Sense (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Urged. Tiepolo (N. Bhosale) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently.

1000m: Ekla Cholo (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Goodfellow (Shahrukh) 1600/600m 1-7. Worked well. Fontana (Trevor) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1400m: Coeur De Lion (app) 1-40, 600/42. Moved freely.

horse racing

