Nyx, Excellent Lass and Balmoral shine

Published - October 15, 2024 04:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Nyx, Excellent Lass and Balmoral shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct 15).

Inner sand

1200m: Shamrock (Suraj) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Yukan (Darshan) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. In fine trim. Balmoral (Darshan) 1-21, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand

600m: A 2-y-o (Air Support - Cocktail Circuit) (rb), Ashwa Jimbabe (Siddaraju) 46. They moved freely. Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 44. In fine trim.

1200m: Rock Bank (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44. Easy.

1400m: Nyx (Indrajeet) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. A good display.

