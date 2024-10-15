ADVERTISEMENT

Thrill Of Brazil and Fiorentini please

Published - October 15, 2024 04:30 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Thrill Of Brazil and Fiorentini pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 15) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track

600m: Neilina (Zameer) 38. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Zarak (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Nairobi (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Beyond Stars (Ajinkya), Exotic Star (Zameer) 57, 600/42. Pair easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Fiorentini (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed. Chat (Shahrukh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Thrill Of Brazil (Nirmal) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Chardikala (Bhawani), Saifa (Nazil) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Oishika (app), 2/y/os Machiavellian (H.M. Akshay) and Phoenix Tower/ Express Lady (Kamble) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Trio moved level freely. 2/y/os Amaze And Inspire (Santosh), Encino (C.S. Jodha) and Diego Garcia (Nirmal) 1-12, 800/56, 600/41. They jumped out well and moved together freely. 2/y/os Sovereign King (C.S. Jodha), Jaisalmer (Kamble) and Rafael (Santosh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. First and second names were level and finished a distance ahead of the last name.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US