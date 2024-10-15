GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thrill Of Brazil and Fiorentini please

Published - October 15, 2024 04:30 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Thrill Of Brazil and Fiorentini pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 15) morning.

Sand track

600m: Neilina (Zameer) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Zarak (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Nairobi (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Beyond Stars (Ajinkya), Exotic Star (Zameer) 57, 600/42. Pair easy.

1000m: Fiorentini (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed. Chat (Shahrukh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Thrill Of Brazil (Nirmal) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings.

1400m: Chardikala (Bhawani), Saifa (Nazil) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Oishika (app), 2/y/os Machiavellian (H.M. Akshay) and Phoenix Tower/ Express Lady (Kamble) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Trio moved level freely. 2/y/os Amaze And Inspire (Santosh), Encino (C.S. Jodha) and Diego Garcia (Nirmal) 1-12, 800/56, 600/41. They jumped out well and moved together freely. 2/y/os Sovereign King (C.S. Jodha), Jaisalmer (Kamble) and Rafael (Santosh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. First and second names were level and finished a distance ahead of the last name.

